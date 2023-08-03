Lil Wayne Announced as Weekly Host on Skip Bayless’ Sports Show Undisputed

Lil Wayne will be joining sports commentator Skip Bayless as a weekly guest on the Fox Sports talk show Undisputed.

Lil Wayne Announced as Guest Host of Undisputed

Undisputed has been planning a relaunch since former cohost Shannon Sharpe departed the show in June. On Thursday (Aug. 3), Skip Bayless announced Lil Wayne will join the show on a weekly basis.

"Brother, [Lil] Wayne is as at least into our relaunch as I am," Skip announced during the show. "He is heart and soul into the relaunch. And, by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule, but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment, I don't know...12-15 minutes. If he's hot, if he's rolling, maybe we'll keep him a couple segments. If he has the time. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn't yell or scream but he does get emotional."

Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless previously teased Lil Wayne's new role on the show last month. Weezy has appeared on Undisputed multiple times and has formed a bond with Skip throughout the years.

See Skip Bayless revealing Lil Wayne's new role on Undisputed below.

Watch Video of Skip Bayless Announcing Lil Wayne Will Join Him as Guest Host on Undisputed