Lil Wayne Explains His Stance on Police: “I Was Saved by a White Cop”

Lil Wayne recently caught flak for his views about police brutality. Now, he's explaining the origins of his feelings for cops.

On Friday (June 5), the latest episode of Young Money Radio aired. During the show, Tune took time to address his feelings about the police, recounting a time he was saved by a White police officer.

"My life was saved when I was young. I was 12 or something, I think. Shot myself. I was saved by a White cop. Uncle Bob," Wayne explained. "Therefore, you have to understand the way I view police, period. I was saved by a White cop. There was a bunch of Black cops that jumped over me when they saw me at that door, laying on the floor with that hole in my chest. He refused to."

On the contrary, Wayne went on to explain instances about the over policing of his New Orleans neighborhood. He also talked about a recent situation where cops let him go after a White pilot called authorities on him.

"So, before you want to speculate about anything, understand that I go through situations too," Wayne added. "We all got our situations. Don't judge no one for no reason. Don't judge. Do you. Help out any way you want to help out, any way you can."

While Wayne's interaction with Deputy Robert Hoobler was of the life-saving nature, others have not had the same positive results with the officer. In fact, he was fired from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Department in 2012 following an incident where he repeatedly tased a man after hurling racial slurs at him.

Last week, Wayne upset people by refusing to call out police and implying citizens are somehow to blame for police violence. "We have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge," Wayne said during an Instagram Live interview with Fat Joe. "And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we're doing."

This is not the first time people have felt the rapper has been insensitive to Black issues. In 2016, he seemingly dismissed the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I am a young, black rich muthafucker," he said during an interview with ABC's Nightline. "If that don't let you know that America understand black motherfuckers matter these days, I don't know what it is. That man white, he filmin' me. I'm a nigga. I don't know what you mean, man. Don't come at me with that dumb shit, man. My life matter. Especially to my bitches."