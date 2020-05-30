Lil Wayne's comments about the killing of George Floyd have rubbed some people the wrong way. Add actor Lakeith Stanfield to the number of people who apparently want the Young Money rapper to keep quiet.

On Friday (May 29), in response to Tunechi's statement, Stanfield put up a since-deleted Instagram post where he called out Wayne. Along with a black-and-white photo that appears to show a protest from decade's ago, he captioned the pic, "Wayne STFU."

Lil Wayne has come under fire for statements he made about Floyd's killing during an Instagram Live conversation with Fat Joe.

"I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to get very specific," Wayne opined. "...And what I mean by that is we have to stop viewing it with such a broad view, meaning we have to stop placing the blame on the whole force and the whole everybody or a certain race or everybody with a badge."

He went on to infer that citizens are somehow to blame for the violence they face at the hands of police. "We have to actually get into who that person is," Wayne continued. "And if we want to place the blame on anybody, it should be ourselves for not doing more than what we think we're doing."

George Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minn. after he was arrested for allegedly passing a fraudulent $20 bill at a gas station. Video of the arrest shows former officer Derek Chauvin kneeing the unarmed, detained man on his neck for close to 10 minutes while Floyd pleaded for his life. After going unconscious, Floyd was later pronounced dead. The killing has sparked outrage, with protests breaking out all over the country. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.