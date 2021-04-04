Lil Wayne Buys $15.4 Million Home – Report

Lil Wayne just leveled up with a new Los Angeles mansion that cost the Young Money head honcho over $15 million.

On Saturday (April 3), TMZ reported that Weezy purchased the home in the swank area of Hidden Hills, Calif., paying $15.4 million for the mansion in L.A.'s coveted community. The home reportedly features seven beds and seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and comes in at 12,135 square-feet. Sitting on 3.26 acres, the upscale digs also boast a home theater, pool, basketball court and a one-bedroom guest house. Other additions include a chef's kitchen, breakfast room, refrigerated wine display, piano area and entertainer's lounge. The home is reportedly close to Kylie Jenner's abode.

TMZ

In other Wayne-related news, Tunechi recently made headlines for discrediting the Grammy Awards. One day after the 2021 Grammy Awards, which aired on March 15, Weezy hopped on Twitter and inexplicably posted, "Fuk the Grammys." During his music career, Wayne has earned five Grammys.

Though 25 years in the rap game, Wayne is still seemingly working as hard as ever. Last month, he revealed a new Young Money compilation album is on the way. This follows news that he will be dropping his I Am Not a Human Being 3 project this year and confirmation that a joint album with Nicki Minaj will happen at some point. Tune has also discussed doing another joint tour with Drake.

This was all in jeopardy after Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge last December and faced 10 years in prison. However, luckily for the New Orleans rapper, he was pardoned by former president of the United States Donald Trump in January.

