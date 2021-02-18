Lil Uzi Vert Plays Fan Supposed New Song With Travis Scott and Then Runs Away – Watch

A Lil Uzi Vert super fan received the treat of his life recently: Uzi playing him a presumably unreleased track featuring Travis Scott.

On Tuesday (Feb. 16), a fan named Sean Sharkey, whose Instagram handle is @seansharkey, shared a video clip of himself informing Uzi that he knows all of the Philadelphia rapper's tracks. Lil Uzi even digs deep to test Sharkey's knowledge of his music and names an old joint, "Paradise," which appears on his 2015 mixtape, Luv Is Rage.

After the fan impressively recites a snippet of the track, the Uzi supporter asked the former 2016 XXL Freshman if he can hear Lil Uzi's song with Travis Scott. The fan also asked if Uzi has made a song with NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, to which the rhymer says no, but reveals that he wants to.

Nonetheless, Uzi obliged Sharkey's request. The rapper, who recently had a massive multimillion-dollar pink diamond implanted in his forehead, pulls up the requested track on his phone and places his phone's speaker near the fan's ear. After playing a short preview of the record, Lil Uzi Vert says, "That's all I'm playing for you," then runs off. Uzi did a similar dash away from Canadian interviewer Nardwuar back in 2019.

Lil Uzi Vert hinted at a new joint with Travis last week. "Okay this @trvisXX x @LILUZIVERT WTFFFF!!!!!!," he tweeted on Feb. 13.

Last December, La Flame also teased via his IG Story that he has a track in the works with Lil Uzi Vert. "Twinnnn. PS, me and vert ... NVMMM," he wrote at the time.

Prior to this though, they worked together on "Watch," which dropped ahead of Astroworld and features Kanye West as well.

Hopefully, the track both Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott have been teasing will arrive soon.