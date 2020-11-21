Lil Uzi Vert Declines Lil Xan’s Request to Collaborate and Twitter Is in Stitches

Lil Uzi Vert recently shot down a Lil Xan request at collaborating, leading to an abundance of jokes on Twitter.

It all started on Saturday (Nov. 21), when Uzi randomly tweeted, "I'm about to start mumbling again," presumably referring to mumble rap. Xan replied to the comment with the hopeful tweet, "Let's mumble together." However, Uzi didn't accept the invite, publicly declining the offer. "I mumble alone," Uzi answered. A short time later, Xan took down his post. The rejection and post deletion did not go unnoticed by Twitter, who called out Xan for seemingly removing his post in shame.

"Lil Xan asking to collaborate with Lil Uzi Vert, getting rejected, and then deleting it is the funniest shit I’ve seen all year😭," one Twitter user wrote.

"Wow lil xan really thought he was rey get that feature. He took a L," another person noted.

"Lil uzi vert just called lil xan trash in the most polite way possible," someone else posted.

Uzi hasn't been adverse to collaborating in the past. In fact, he is fresh off putting out a collab project with Future, Pluto x Baby Pluto, which dropped on Nov. 13. The initial release featured 16 songs. They have since released a deluxe version of the offering that has an additional eight songs including the previously released singles "Over Your Head" and "Patek." The project is forecasted to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with around 110,000 equivalent album units.

See more Twitter reactions due to Lil Uzi Vert declining Lil Xan's request to collab below.