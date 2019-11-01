Lil Peep, Earl Sweatshirt, Westside Gunn and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Check out all the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Life after death continues for Lil Peep with the release of Goth Angel Sinner. The late rapper’s latest group of songs—which arrives on his favorite holiday, Halloween—follows the release of collaborations with Fall Out Boy and ILoveMakonnen. Peep’s new EP is accompanied by a visual for the single “When I Lie.” The video was shot a few years ago in Germany during one of the rapper’s Come Over When You’re Sober Tour stops. A documentary on the lauded artist's life, titled Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything, arrives in select theaters on Nov. 15.

Earl Sweatshirt returns with his latest project, Feet of Clay, which the rapper describes as a “collection of observations and feelings.” Feet of Clay comes a year after his last album, Some Rap Songs, dropped and this effort features production from Alchemist, Ovrkast and the “Chum” rapper himself. Other collaborators on the seven-song project include Mach-Hommy and Mavi. The Odd Future affiliate is slated to perform at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

A month before Griselda deliver the anticipated group effort What Would Chine Gun Do, Westside Gunn drops off Hitler Wears Hermes 7. Sixteen tracks deep, the seventh installment of the Flygod’s acclaimed HWH series features contributions from Fat Joe, Boldy James, Statik Selektah and DJ Drama. Gunn’s cohorts Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine also make appearances. The Griselda squad team up for the Alchemist-produced single “Kool G.”

