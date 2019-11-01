Lil Peep, Earl Sweatshirt, Westside Gunn and More: New Projects This Week

Several anticipated projects premiered over the course of the last seven days. Check out all the freshly released albums, mixtapes and EPs of the week.

Life after death continues for Lil Peep with the release of Goth Angel Sinner. The late rapper’s latest group of songs—which arrives on his favorite holiday, Halloween—follows the release of collaborations with Fall Out Boy and ILoveMakonnen. Peep’s new EP is accompanied by a visual for the single “When I Lie.” The video was shot a few years ago in Germany during one of the rapper’s Come Over When You’re Sober Tour stops. A documentary on the lauded artist's life, titled Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything, arrives in select theaters on Nov. 15.

Earl Sweatshirt returns with his latest project, Feet of Clay, which the rapper describes as a “collection of observations and feelings.” Feet of Clay comes a year after his last album, Some Rap Songs, dropped and this effort features production from Alchemist, Ovrkast and the “Chum” rapper himself. Other collaborators on the seven-song project include Mach-Hommy and Mavi. The Odd Future affiliate is slated to perform at this year’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

A month before Griselda deliver the anticipated group effort What Would Chine Gun Do, Westside Gunn drops off Hitler Wears Hermes 7. Sixteen tracks deep, the seventh installment of the Flygod’s acclaimed HWH series features contributions from Fat Joe, Boldy James, Statik Selektah and DJ Drama. Gunn’s cohorts Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine also make appearances. The Griselda squad team up for the Alchemist-produced single “Kool G.”

Lil Peep, Earl Sweatshirt and Westside Gunn aren’t the only rappers who introduced projects this week. Gang Starr, Stalley, Rod Wave, Bandhunta Izzy, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Yelawolf, Abby Jasmine, DDG, Krept & Konan and others also unloaded new tunes. Scroll down below to stay up on the latest in hip-hop.

  • Goth Angel Sinner

    Lil Peep
    Lil Peep/AUTNMY

  • Feet of Clay

    Earl Sweatshirt
    Tan Cressida/Warner

  • Hitler Wears Hermes 7

    Westside Gunn
    Griselda Records

  • Ghetto Gospel

    Rod Wave
    Alamo Records

  • That's Pretty Gangsta

    Bandhunta Izzy
    Dream Bigger

  • I Hate You All

    Abby Jasmine
    Cinematic Music Group

  • Reflection of Self: The Head Trip

    Stalley
    Blue Collar Gang/Nature Sounds

  • Rico Don't Shoot Em III

    Rico Recklezz
    Recklezz Renegade Recordz

  • Ghetto Cowboy

    Yelawolf
    Slumerican Records

  • One of the Best Yet

    Gang Starr
    TTT/Gang Starr Enterprises

  • Valedictorian

    DDG
    DDG Entertainment/Epic Records

  • DMV

    Hoodrich Pablo Juan
    Mony Pwr Rspt/1017 Eskimo/Alamo Records

  • Revenge Is Sweet

    Krept & Konan
    Virgin EMI Records

  • OT the Real

    Ot The Real
    Soup Kitchen

  • Gorillaween Vol. 2

    Sheek Louch
    D Block Records

  • TeeFlii

    TeeFlii
    TeeFlii

  • Sincerely, Detroit

    Apollo Brown
    Mellow Music Group

  • Cuban Cigars and Rose Champagne

    Mistah F.A.B.
    Faeva Afta

  • Secrets & Escapes

    Brother Ali
    Rhymesayers Entertainment

  • Pure Pack

    SwaVay

