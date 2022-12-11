Yo Gotti Artist Lil Migo Involved In Altercation With Alleged Young Dolph Associate Grove Hero

Yo Gotti artist Lil Migo reportedly got involved in an altercation with alleged Young Dolph associate Grove Hero at the airport.

On Sunday (Dec. 11), comedian and Young Dolph associate Grove Hero jumped on his Instagram Story and posted several videos of his altercation with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG) artist Lil Migo at the airport. Apparently, Hero and Migo were on the same flight together but didn't see each other.

Once Hero deboarded, he spotted Lil Migo in the airport and confronted him. "Are you Migo?" Hero asked the CMG artist.

Migo appeared to be in shock at seeing Hero in his face. "Huh? You crazy muthafucka. You Migo?" he responded.

"I oughta beat yo muthafuckin' ass," Hero shot back, to which Migo replied, "You ain't gon' beat shit."

In another clip, Hero taunts Migo to fight him and walks up to him and slaps his iPhone right out of his hand before the video cuts off.

Later, Lil Migo would jump on his Twitter page and address the altercation. In a since-deleted tweet he wrote, "This Nigga Smack The Phone Out My Hand & Ran A 4 Flat Soon I Pull My Pants Up, I Put This on God [cat face with tears of joy emoji]! This Nigga Ran TO THE POLICE OMM[.]"

Grove Hero denied Migo's claim in a video on his IG Story. "Hey bruh, fix your lies, bruh...fix your lies Lil Migo. Stand on that CMG business...," he said.

Paper Route Entertainment artist Key Glock also chimed in with his thoughts after seeing the video on social media.

"Told y’all he was a suburban durde [nerd face] [tears of joy emoji]," he tweeted on his Twitter account.

Grove Hero, born Mario Bradley, is a comedian known for his roasting/parody videos on Instagram and his community activism in Memphis, Atlanta and surrounding areas.

Back in July, Hero helped fund a basketball park for children in his Frayser neighborhood in Memphis. Meanwhile, Lil Migo dropped the deluxe edition of his latest album, King of the Trap 2.

