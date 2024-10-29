Lil Durk’s Son Stands Up for His Dad Following Murder-for-Hire Arrest

Lil Durk's 11-year-old son Zayden is standing up for his father after Durk's arrest for murder-for-hire.

Lil Durk's Son Releases Statement

On Monday (Oct. 28), Zayden Banks shared a post on Instagram where he takes up for his embattled father following news that the 32-year-old Chicago rapper has been named as the mastermind behind the Quando Rondo murder attempt in 2022. The post shows a video of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addressing Durk's arrest.

"I want to take a moment to stand up for my dad, Durk Banks," Zayden captioned the post below. "He has always dedicated his life to uplifting others and giving back to our community through his nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Heroes. Beyond that, he is a great father who has always supported and loved our family unconditionally."

Zayden continues: "Right now, he is facing challenges, but I want to affirm that he has not been convicted of any charges and remains innocent until proven otherwise. During this difficult time, I ask for your support for him and all the good he continues to do. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the mayor for standing with my dad. His speech was well said and truly reflects the community’s support for those who strive to make a positive impact. Thank you, everyone!"

Lil Durk is facing an uphill legal battle after being accused by federal authorities of putting a bounty on Quando Rondo in retaliation for the death of King Von, who was shot and killed by Quando associate Timothy "Lul Timm" Leeks following a fight outside an Atlanta lounge on Nov. 6, 2020.

Authorities say Durk, born Durk Banks, funded a five-man crew to travel to Los Angeles and kill Quando after learning where Quando was staying in August of 2022. The five men, who have also been arrested, traveled to Los Angeles allegedly using credit cards connected to Durk's OTF record label. They located Quando, who was riding in a Black Escalade with his cousin and sister and followed him around L.A. before ultimately shooting at Quando's car at a gas station. Quando was unharmed. However, his cousin, Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab, was shot and killed.

