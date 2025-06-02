Death Penalty Off the Table in Lil Durk Murder-for-Hire Case

Prosecutors in the Lil Durk murder-for-hire case will not be seeking the death penalty.

Death Penalty Off the Table in Lil Durk Case

As Lil Durk's trial looms, more motions continued to be filed in the case. On Monday (June 2), court documents were filed notifying that the Attorney General for the United States has directed the United States Attorney for the Central District of California not to seek the death penalty against the 32-year-old Chicago rapper.

Durk is currently awaiting trial after being arrested last October and charged in connection with the 2022 killing of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab. Durk has been charged with multiple crimes, including use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire and using, carrying and discharging firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. He is accused of paying five men to travel to California to kill Quando. The murder attempt, which took place at a Beverly Hills, Calif. gas station, took the life of Quando's cousin instead. Durk faces the possibility of life in prison if found guilty.

Lil Durk Denied Bond Again

Lil Durk has made multiple attempts at getting a bond ahead of his trial. His latest attempt was shot down by a judge last month. Durk's attorneys were offering a bond package that included approximately $900,000 in equity in real property, $1 million in cash and additional third-party sureties, as well as home detention and 24/7 surveillance by a security service.

Durk has pleaded not guilty and will remain in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. The rapper's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 7. It is now scheduled to start on Oct. 14