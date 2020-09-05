Lil Durk Labels Himself Chicago’s Jay-Z

Lil Durk's stock has risen exponentially over the last year or so and now the Chicago rapper is comparing himself to one of rap's G.O.A.T.s.

On Friday (Sept. 4), Durkio was clearly feeling himself when he hopped on Twitter to brag. In what appears to be partially a shot at 6ix9ine's new album, which was released on the same day, Durk related himself to rap icon, Jay-Z. "1 song better then a whole album I’m really chicago jay Z ... the voice," he posted.

Durk is definitely one of the hottest artists out of the Windy City, having recently appeared on "Laugh Now Cry Later," the lead single to Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy.

With a rise in popularity comes a rise in his asking price. In July, Durk revealed he will be upping his performance fee to $100,000 when the country finally opens back up. "I’m going up 100k a show when they say we can do em," he posted on Twitter. Putting more emphasis on his claim he added, "Remember this tweet."

In other Durk-related news, his beef with 6ix9ine became a topic earlier this week when Durk claimed Tekashi's team offered him $3 million to start keep a fake beef with the Brooklyn rapper in hopes of capitalizing off the situation. "That bitch-ass nigga label call me," Durk said. "Somebody from his camp. I ain't gonna say his label. Somebody from his camp called somebody from my camp talkin' ’bout they'll give me $3 million to keep trolling with this nigga."

6ix9ine later taunted Durk for not dropping an album on the same day as his.