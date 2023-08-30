Kim Kardashian ‘Embarrassed and Worried’ About Kanye West Following NSFW Moment in Italy – Report

Kim Kardashian is reacting to video of Kanye West recently exposing himself on a boat ride in Venice, Italy.

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Ye's NSFW Moment

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), The Sun published an exclusive report detailing Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kanye going viral for literally showing his ass in Italy on Monday (Aug. 28). According to a source in the Kim K camp, the reality show star who shares four kids with Kanye is upset.

"Kim's been so worried about the new pics that have come out with Bianca. Like, how will she explain it all to the kids?" the source told The Sun. "She's embarrassed and worried for him. He's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right. It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it. It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage."

Ye's NSFW Moment Goes Viral

Kanye West was the talk of the internet on Tuesday after photos of him on a river taxi in Venice, Italy showed his wife Bianca Censori with her head in his lap and video showed his pants down and butt exposed. The footage caused an uproar on the internet, with some people even calling for Ye and his bride to be arrested for lewd acts.