Kid Cudi Deletes ‘Love.’ Song From SoundCloud After Fan Says They Like Listening to It More Than the Official Version

Kid Cudi recently took exception to a fan saying they like his SoundCloud version of the track "love." instead of the official version and has removed the single from the free song-sharing site.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), a Twitter user expressed their admiration for the song, which appears as a bonus cut off Cudder's July greatest hits project The Boy Who Flew to the Moon Vol. 1.

"I fkn love u @KiDCuDi thank you so making this masterpiece," the person gushed, while sharing a screenshot of the song on SoundCloud.

In response to the shoutout, Kid Cudi questioned if the person knew the song was available on DSPs.

"U know I released this officially right?" the rap star responded.

"The OG version on SoundCloud hits different," another fan weighed in.

The admission from the fan seemed to upset the Ohio rapper who replied, "Taking it off." The song has since been removed from SoundCloud.

Both versions of the song are very similar, with the official release having a cleaner mix and lacking some instrumentation from the original version.

Kid Cudi received mixed reviews for the move on social media.

"If you are hating on @KiDCuDi for taking Love off SoundCloud please unfollow me," one Twitter user wrote. "The comment dude made can definitely be taken as disrespectful. It’s cost $1.29 to buy on iTunes or $9.99 for a membership. If you can’t afford that probably shouldn’t have a smart phone."

"I love kid cudi whole heartedly but that fool be acting like a whole ass bitch sometimes," another person opined.

"Kid cudi took love off soundcloud cuz a fan said they enjoyed that version more than the official release… dude lame af for that," another person posted.

Kid Cudi responded to the backlash on Twitter.

"Anybody switchin up and talkin shit about me taking off my song on soundcloud thanx for showin who u truly are," he tweeted. "It's one of the reason i dont want to do music anymore. (Some) fans can be toxic and not cool sometimes. And this app really be showin some of yall true colors ... Ill be happy when I stop makin albums so I dont have to deal w this madness anymore."

He added, "Dont get it twisted either im happy and this is not a rant before headlines make it that haha just being honest w everyone ... I have a lot of blessings happening in my life and I wont let anything get me down becuz life is so great right now."

Kid Cudi is clearly sensitive about his art. Over the summer, he called a fan "bogus" for saying the original A Kid Named Cudi mixtape artwork was better than the version Cudi changed to for the official release.