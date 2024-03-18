Kanye West is suing social media personality YesJulz for a whopping $8 million for violating her NDA while employed with Ye.

Ye Reveals YesJulz Lawsuit

On Sunday (March 17), Ye shared a post on his Instagram Story revealing a copy of a lawsuit filed against YesJulz, born Julianne Goddard. The post, which can be seen below, lays out the reason for the litigation.

"Julianne Goddard has repeatedly, intentionally and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with complainants including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for Vultures album and product designs before release," the suit reads.

The lawsuit seeks "in excess of $8,000,000."

Ye Fires YesJulz

The lawsuit news comes on the heels of Ye revealing he'd fired YesJulz last week. Julz has worked closely with Ye for his Vultures 1 album rollout. However, issues reportedly arose when she began reaching out to Ye fan pages about working with her in developing a "Yeezy Universe" app for free. She later conceded her ideas had not been approved by Ye, but said he, "sees and hears everything. He knows how active you’ve been. I know sometimes it might feel like you might be working all day, every day, and you’re work is not being seen or recognized."

Following her public firing, YesJulz responded on Twitter, "F**k an NDA. Sue me."

XXL has reached out to both Ye and YesJulz's teams for comment.

Read More: The Most NSFW Moments of Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori

Check out Ye revealing he's suing YesJulz for $8 million for violating her NDA below.

See a Copy of Ye's Lawsuit Against YesJulz