Kanye West Says He Likes Jewish People Again After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

Kanye West says he's no longer an anti-Semite thanks to actor Jonah Hill.

On Saturday (March 25), Kanye West jumped on his Instagram page and posted an image of the 21 Jump Street movie poster starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. In the caption, Ye thanked Jonah for making him like Jewish people again. The actor, who was born to Jewish parents, starred in 2012's 21 Jump Street along with Channing Tatum and Ice Cube.

"Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again," he wrote. "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people."

"No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew," he continued, before closing with, "Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

While it's encouraging to know that Kanye is no longer anti-Semitic, it's difficult to believe that a movie helped the Chicago rapper-producer change his hateful views of a particular group of people.

Meanwhile, Kanye's friend, conservative firebrand Candace Owens, chimed in with her thoughts on Ye's IG post.

"No one can hate Jonah Hill or deny that 21 Jump street was a wonderful flick. The world is right again. Have a happy weekend, folks!" she tweeted.

As you may recall, in 2022, Kanye was vilified for his rampant anti-Semitic rants and anti-Black rhetoric on various interviews and podcasts. Since then, Kanye has lost over a dozen brand partnerships, including Adidas, which made him lose over a billion dollars in net worth.

In the meantime, Kanye has been relatively quiet on the social media front. However, the Grammy-Awarding artist has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori back in January. The couple have been spotted together in Los Angeles. Although Kanye has been clashing with the paparazzi over their incessant filming of them whenever they are outside.

Read Kanye West's Instagram Post Below