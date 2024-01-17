Kanye West Files Trademark to Launch Goods and Services Including Biological Cloning

Kanye West has filed paperwork to trademark an array of goods including "biological cloning."

Kanye West Files Trademark to Launch Goods and Services

Documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Jan. 17) show that Ye filed nine classes in an attempt to trademark the phrase "I MISS YOU WHEN I WAKE UP BEFORE YOU" on Jan. 11. The phrase is seemingly inspired by his wife Bianca Censori, as Ye used it to caption a recent Instagram post celebrating her 29th birthday on Jan. 5.

Ye then listed out a slew of various goods and services in the documents that would be provided under this trademark. Most of them are related to interior design or logo design. However, some of the more unique services include, "Cloud seeding," "Graphoanalysis," "exploration services in the field of the oil, gas and mining industries" and "biological cloning."

The trademark application has been accepted by the trademark office but has yet to be assigned to an examiner. In order for all nine classes to be approved, Ye will have to show examples of goods he aims to provide underneath this trademark.

XXL has reached out to Ye's attorney for comment.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures Album Delayed Until February

The trademark application comes as Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign aim to finally get their Vultures album out to the public on Feb. 9. The update comes after Ye and Ty had previously said the project would drop on Dec. 31. The album was then pushed back again to Jan. 12, 2024, but that date came and went with no release.

