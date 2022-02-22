Kanye West has partnered with Balenciaga for his Donda 2 album concert merch and it is now available online.

You can purchase the Balenciaga-engineered items through Ye's official website. Included is a hoodie for $200, T-shirts for $100 and a face mask for $60. Orders are expected to ship in six to eight weeks. You can view photos of the merch with pricing information and a purchase link below.

See Kanye West's Donda Balenciaga Merch What do you think of Ye's new merch?

Purchase here at shop.kanyewest.com.

Kanye is currently scheduled to perform songs from his forthcoming Donda 2 album tonight (Feb. 22) at LoanDepot Park in Miami. As of publishing time, it is unclear which songs will be performed at the event. It is rumored that both Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign will be in attendance to perform their new collab with Ye, "City of Gods."

Additionally, photos of a booth to purchase Kanye's Stem Player at the show have surfaced on social media. Online, the device is retailing for $200 through Kanye's official Stem Player website.

Last week, Ye announced that his new album, which will be a sequel to his 2021 Donda release, will be available exclusively through his Stem Player. Although he claimed that it will not live on major streaming platforms such as Spotify or Apple Music, it remains unclear how fans without the Player will be able to listen to the album⁠—or if they will be able to at all.

Donda 2 was originally scheduled for release today (Feb. 22). It has yet to drop, however, and no additional information on a new date has been revealed as of yet.