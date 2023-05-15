Kanye West Clowned by Pro Wrestler for Wearing Padded Knee-High Sock Boots

Kanye West is getting clowned by a professional wrestler on social media after recently debuting padded knee-high sock boots.

On Sunday (May 14), journeyman independent pro wrestler, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in the WWE, hit up Instagram to share a similar sentiment as many others across the internet regarding Kanye West's most recent fashion statement.

Upon catching a glimpse of Ye unapologetically rocking a fresh set of Muy Thai-style kick pads along with some socks and skin-tight leggings, the Long Island, N.Y. sports entertainer not only finds Kanye's new look hilarious but also thinks the rapper-producer-fashion exec may be next in line for a budding career in the squared circle.

"Kanye is wearing kickpads now?!" Matt Cardona captioned the now-viral photo below of Kanye West and his rumored wife, Bianca Censori. "He looks like an Indy worker now. Is he coming after THE INDY GOD?! Be a man Kanye..c’mon don’t be scared…you’re running from Broski…that’s what I heard!!!"

The self-proclaimed "Indy God" of professional wrestling isn't the only one who thinks Ye is ready for a run between the ropes. When Cardona offered up his challenge in jest via Instagram, many fans were quick to comment on Kanye West's ring-ready gear.

"Ye dressed like a [WWE] 2K created character," one IG user said in reference to the WWE's popular pro wrestling video game.

Another chimed in: "He about to wrestle at Wrestlemania."

"Got them Jericho 3s," a knowledgeable wrestling-hip-hop-footwear enthusiast wrote.

Kanye West Clowned by Pro Wrestler for Wearing Padded Knee-High Boots TheMattCardona/Instagram loading...

Kanye West and his seemingly combat sports-inspired streetwear have been trending heavily over the past 24 hours ever since he and his reported significant other were seen out together enjoying a casual stroll in Los Angeles. The controversial Donda rapper-producer has been mercilessly ridiculed by people across the internet.

See Matt Cardona's Post Clowning Kanye West for His Padded Knee-High Sock Boots Below