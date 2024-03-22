Kanye West Shares Odd Video of Wife Bianca Censori Wearing All Lace in a Gigantic Bed

Kanye West posts a bizarre video of his wife Bianca Censori lying in bed on her phone, but the size of the bed is more noteworthy than her outfit.

Kanye West Shares Quiet Video of Wife in Bed

On Friday (March 22), Ye shared a video of Bianca Censori lying on her back in a gargantuan-sized bed while scrolling on her phone. His wife is wearing heels and a seductive white lace outfit, but fans are captivated by the massive size of the bed. Eagle-eyed fans even noted the bed looked eerily similar to the one used in Ye's 2016 music video for "Famous," which features dozens of nude people scattered within the sheets.

Kanye West's Wife Wears Mini Skirt Showing Entire Butt

The latest all-lace outfit of Bianca Censori's comes as she continues to wear incredibly revealing clothing. This past Wednesday (March 20), the happy couple were spotted heading out in Los Angeles. Ye wore a sweatshirt, baggy pants and big boots. Bianca, however, took on a more minimalistic look by rocking a silver bikini top and a skimpy mini skirt, which gave the public a full view of her rear end.

Bianca's outfit choices also reportedly have her family and friends concerned. Earlier in March, sources close to Bianca's family spoke with Daily Mail and said they're not a fan of their daughter's recent clothing choices.

Watch Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori relax on a massive bed below.

