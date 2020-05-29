Hear Juice Wrld’s New Song “Tell Me U Luv Me” Featuring Trippie Redd

Juice Wrld fans, rejoice. A new single from the late rapper has arrived.

On Friday (May 29), Juice's team released the beloved MC's latest song, "Tell Me U Luv Me," featuring Trippie Redd. The new single is produced by Juice's frequent collaborator Nick Mira along with OK Tanner and finds Juice Wrld waxing poetic about his vices of drugs and love.

"Bitch, I'm a druggie (Bitch, I'm a druggie) so can you hide my drugs from me?/When I get lonely (When I get lonely), can you be my company?" Juice rhymes. "Drugs to the brain, swervin' inside of a Benz truck/I cannot stay in my lane, um, yes, I got you in my brain, duh (Duh)/Um, you can't hide, you can't run (You can't run), um, we're forever in love (In love)/Um, if you leave there'd be torment, torment, torment, torment."

Trippie handles the chorus on the record. "Tell me you love me, tell me everything gon' be okay/Tell me you love me, tell me you love me and you gon' stay/Tell me you love me, tell me you love me, won't go nowhere/Tell me you love me, tell me you love me," he croons.

The track also comes with a Cole Bennett-directed video, which features Juice's girlfriend, Ally Lotti, and edited footage from past Juice Wrld music videos Cole shot. "tell me u luv me video is out now. I included footage and aspects from all of mine and juice’s videos. also wanted to make something special for ally that she can hold on to forever. hope you guys enjoyed it," Cole tweeted once the visual dropped.

This is the second official Juice Wrld track released since his tragic passing last December. The first was "Righteous," which dropped in April. The timing of the releases have some people thinking Juice's new album may be dropping in the near future.

Last month, Juice Wrld's close friend and mentor Lil Bibby revealed the new album is coming soon. As more evidence of a new album dropping, new Juice Wrld merch has been made available at the website tellmeyouluvme.com, including an album bundle package.

Listen to Juice Wrld's new song, "Tell Me U Luv Me" featuring Trippie Redd below.