Hear Juice Wrld’s First Posthumous Song “Righteous”

The first posthumous song by Juice Wrld has arrived.

On Thursday (April 23), Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, his family and his team announced in an Instagram post that after deciding the best way to release music from the late rapper, they would be dropping a song called, "Righteous." On Friday (April 24), we get the new track from the late MC.

The single is produced by frequent collaborator Nick Mira and Charlie Handsome is a slower track that finds Juice talking about the fast life.

"All white Gucci suit, I'm feeling righteous, yeah/I know that the truth is hard to digest, yeah," Juice rhymes on the chorus. "Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah/Codeine runneth over on my nightstand."

Elsewhere on the record, he delivers haunting lines about death. "Over ice, I'm freezing/Beautiful eyes, deceiving/We may die this evening/Coughing, wheezing, bleeding," Juice raps. "High, I'm an anxious soul/Blood moons are my eyes, stay low/Red and black, they glow/Under attack, in my soul/When it's my time, I'll know."

The Steve Cannon-directed video for the track features a mix of stock footage and Juice Wrld-themed anime.

According to Juice Wrld's girlfriend Ally Lotti, the song was inspired by a dream the rapper had. "If you listen to the song, it's of a dream he had and waking up and just dealing with the everyday activities that he was doing and dealing with," she said in an Instagram Live session on the night the song was released.

This is the first music to be released following Juice's passing in December of 2019. Months prior, in October of 2019, the Chicago native released "Bandit" featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The track was supposed to appear on the follow-up to his sophomore album, Death Race for Love.

A posthumous Juice Wrld album has been teased by Lil Bibby, a close friend of the rapper, but nothing has been released until now. Earlier this month, Bibby uploaded a photo of himself with Juice to Instagram and wrote in the comment section of the post that new music by Juice Wrld was "coming soon." Then, back in February, Bibby tweeted about trying to get Frank Ocean on his late friend's album.

Juice, who appeared on the cover of XXL magazine's Fall 2019 issue, revealed at the time that he would be dropping his third album on his 21st birthday, Dec. 2. The album, however, did not end up being released that day, and Juice Wrld died six days after.

Juice Wrld passed away on Dec. 8, 2019 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. The 21-year-old's death was ruled an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

