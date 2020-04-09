Juice Wrld’s Posthumous Album Is Dropping Soon, Says Lil Bibby

New music from the late Juice Wrld appears to be on the way.

On Thursday (April 9), Lil Bibby, a mentor and close friend of the rapper who died of an accidental overdose in December 2019, reminisced on Instagram with an old video of them. In the clip, Bibby is seen standing on Juice's skateboard while they are at an airport. The Chicago rapper shared a reflective caption, but also noted in the comment section of his upload that a posthumous album from the late rapper is "coming soon."

lilbibby_ via Instagram

Bibby, an executive for Grade A Productions, which is also the label Juice Wrld was signed to, has made mention of an album from the rapper in the past. Back in February, the Chicago native tweeted about trying to get Frank Ocean on Juice's album.

"Gotta get Frank Ocean on this Juice album," Bibby wrote.

In a report from TMZ back in January, the rapper had about 2,000 unreleased records in his arsenal prior to his untimely passing.

Last month, Kid Cudi spoke candidly on the regret he felt about not working with Juice prior to his passing.

On March 27, Cudi reposted a tweet the rapper wrote to him on on Nov. 6, 2018, asking to collaborate.

"I need to work with you legend," Juice said in the tweet.

While sharing the message, Cudi recollected them meeting while at Coachella, revealing that he was surprised the late rapper was a fan of his.

"It hurts we never got to work together," Cudi wrote. "When we met at Coachella I was surprised u were even a fan. I didnt feel so old after all haha I got something just for u I hope u love. All for you brother. Tell my dad I said hey. Love u man."

Cudi also posted a tweet Juice sent in December 2018, followed by a text conversation between the two of them.

There is no confirmed date for the forthcoming posthumous project.