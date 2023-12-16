Juice Wrld’s Estate Releases New Song ‘Lace It’ From Rapper Featuring Eminem and Benny Blanco

Juice Wrld and Eminem have a new song together called "Lace It" with Benny Blanco.

Juice Wrld and Eminem Have a New Song Called "Lace It" With Benny Blanco

Juice Wrld and Eminem have reunited again—albeit Juice posthumously—on a new song called "Lace It," produced by Benny Blanco. The song, which premiered on Saturday (Dec. 16) on all streaming platforms, features the late Chicago rhymer reflecting on his depression and substance abuse while navigating his fame.

"Stressed out, so I tend to take meds (Take meds)/Thе Devil told me, 'Good show, break a lеg,' (Break a leg)/All these pain killers, like I got a pair of broken legs (Broken legs)/All these Percs I pop, you probably thought I was plannin' to break my neck," Juice raps on the track.

Em comes through on the second verse delivering cautionary lyrics on the dangers of drug abuse and how his addiction to painkillers almost ended his life. The Detroit rhymer also pays tribute to several artists who have all passed away due to drug-related deaths, including Shock G, Lil Peep, Gangsta Boo and Juice Wrld.

"I was lucky, my escape was narrow and due (Yeah)/Now think I take it for granted/That I'm still here, synthetic heroin you (What?)/Tried to kill me, then you (Yeah)/Murdered Jarad, didn't you? (B***h)/Piece of s**t, thanks to you/Now we lost Gangsta Boo/And Pimp C, Prince, and Michael (Yeah)/Mixin' NyQuil (Uh) with prescription Vic's (Yeah)/Addiction's like a f***kin' vicious cycle (Yeah)/Juice, we will forever miss you," he raps on the song.

Fans Celebrate Juice Wrld Day Today

Today (Dec. 16), marks the third year of Juice Wrld Day, a global celebration of the late rapper's life and music. In honor of Juice, a concert will take place at the United Center in Chicago featuring performances from Ski Mask Slump God, Trippie Red, G Herbo and DJ Scheme, along with artists A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Luh Tyler and Lucki, among others.

Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, continues to stay connected with his fans through events like Juice Wrld Day and by releasing posthumous music as she heads up his estate. Additionally, through her Live Free 999 foundation she is encouraging anyone struggling with mental health and addiction to reach out and get help.

"I use it as an opportunity just to touch the people that Jarad touched, to touch his fans," she told XXL in an interview earlier this week about attending Juice Wrld Day. "He just always had words of life. I like to go there on behalf of Jarad and just carry on his message: you're not alone. Just gives me an opportunity just to connect with them, and give them a little something. ’Cause they just wanna hear something, ’cause Jarad was just so impactful. He touched so many people. That day is just really special for them. It's a chance for fans to come together and the great things that he did. It's a big deal for them and it's a great opportunity for me just to come and talk to them and be a part of them honoring my son."

Check out Juice Wrld's new song "Lace It" with Eminem and Benny Blanco and Juice's mother talking about her Live Free 999 Foundation and more below.

Listen to Juice Wrld's "Lace It" with Eminem and Benny Blanco

Watch Carmela Wallace, Juice Wrld's Mother, Speak to XXL About Juice Wrld Day, Her Live Free 999 Foundation, Juice's Upcoming Album and More