NBA Player Jordan Poole Denies Spending $500,000 on Date With Ice Spice

NBA player Jordan Poole is calling cap on Cam'ron's claim that Jordan spent $500,000 to take Ice Spice out on a date.

Fan Questions Jordan Poole About Ice Spice Date Rumor

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ obtained video of Jordan Poole addressing the Ice Spice rumor. Hilariously, the moment occurred during a recent meet and greet with fans. In the video, which can be seen below, the 24-year-old hooper is signing jerseys for fans. One kid first asks Poole what it was like to play with Steph Curry during his stint with the Golden State Warriors. The boy immediately follows up by asking if the Ice Spice rumor is true.

"Definitely not," Poole replies as his teammate sitting nearby laughs at the query.

Cam'ron Spills Alleged Tea on Jordan Poole and Ice Spice Date

Cam'ron opened a can of worms when he claimed Jordan Poole broke the bank for a date with the Bronx, N.Y. rapper during a May episode of his podcast It Is What It Is.

"Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date, you’re a munch and you’re playing like a f**king munch," Cam’ron claimed. "This is not you from last year bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f**k out and get back in the playoffs ’cause you look crazy right now. ’Cause I had your back last year. You got n***as out here saying, 'yeah what was all that Jordan Poole s**t you popping.'"

See Jordan Poole denying the rumor he spent $500,000 on a date with Ice Spice below.

Watch Jordan Pool Call Cap on Cam'ron's Ice Spice Allegation