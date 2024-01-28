Joe Budden Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Dissed Him on Her New Song ‘Hiss’

Joe Budden thinks that Megan Thee Stallion dissed him on her new song "Hiss."

Joe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Dissed Him on Her New Song

On Sunday (Jan. 28), Joe Budden posted his latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast on his YouTube page. On episode 694, titled "Get Out The Dog Park," Joe and his co-hosts offered their thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's new song, "Hiss," which she dropped on Friday (Jan. 26).

At the 15-minute mark in the video below, Joe shared that he thinks the Houston rhymer dissed him on her track.

"I've been scraping my head all morning trying to figure out who been dancing to R. Kelly recently," the veteran podcaster pondered. "Then it hit me like a bag of bricks. Well, my girl told me. That was us!"

"Don’t quote me, but I think that she's dissing us," Joe added.

The line Joe is referring to is when Megan raps, "All of you b****es is weak, on the Bible (Weak, on the Bible)/Talkin' s**t from where no one can find you/I can never be judged by a b***h that was dancin', makin' R. Kelly go viral."

Read More: Lil Pump Randomly Starts Dissing Joe Budden for No Clear Reason

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Acidic Bars at Her Enemies on "Hiss"

Joe Budden may be correct in his assumption that Megan was referring to him in her song "Hiss." However, the Houston rhymer did not limit her acidic bars to Budden alone; she also addressed everyone who had betrayed her in the past year.

However, the chatter on social media is the "Megan's Law" lyrics on the song.

"These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan's Law/I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," Megan raps over the LilJuMadeDaBeat and Bankroll Got It-produced track.

Many fans have speculated that Megan's delivered a lyrical shot aimed at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty at age 16 to attempted rape in 1994.

This prompted Nicki to go on Instagram Live and respond with a barrage of insults directed at Megan. The New York rhymer further continued her tirade on X, formerly known as Twitter, where she accused Megan of being a habitual liar, among other things.

Check out Joe Budden as he questioned whether Megan Thee Stallion dissed him on her new song "Hiss" below.