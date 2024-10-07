Joe Budden and DDG Have Beef It Seems and It All Started With DDG and Halle Bailey Breaking Up

Joe Budden and DDG beef erupts online and it seems to have started with DDG and Halle Bailey breaking up.

Joe Budden Shades DDG After Halle Baily Breakup

On (Oct. 4), the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast debuted on Patreon. During the episode, Joe opined on DDG announcing he and actress/singer Halle Bailey have called it quits.

"I'm very happy that they have broken up," Joe said at the 1:31:00 timestamp in the video below. "So I don't get to keep seeing this ni**a name attached to this girl's name when I don't know him from nothing as a stand alone. For me, it's important to know people off their own name and merit and what they have done. Every time I see his name it's attached to hers and it's typically in some type of clout chaser fashion. So, that makes me look at him in a different way."

DDG Claps Back at Joe

After getting wind of Joe's comments, DDG clapped back at the former rapper on Oct. 5

"Pump it up went gold after 20 years u old b**ch @JoeBudden i’m on u," DDG posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing Joe Budden's 2003 single "Pump It Up" reaching gold status earlier this year.

"Ion be trippin bout the girls sayin sh*t cuz i’m used to it," he added in a follow-up post. "It’s all love. but u ni**as wit platforms gon get a response fasho."

DDG continued his taunts adding, "Ni**a got 30 years MAX of life left & speakin on a relationship of people the same age as yo son you’n take care of. I hope u forget to take your magnesium pills today u old b**ch @JoeBudden."

On Sunday (Oct. 6), DDG went off on Joe during an appearance on the No Ordinary Podcast, where he called Joe a broke, bisexual, deadbeat dad.

See what Joe Budden had to say about DDG and DDG's response below.

