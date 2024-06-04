DDG Claims He Charges $750,000 for a Feature and $1 Million for a Music Video, No Way to Confirm If True

DDG claims he charges $750,000 for a feature and even more for a music video.

DDG Charges Six-Figures for Guest Appearance

On Tuesday (June 4), DDG hopped on his Instagram Stories to remind fans just how much he's charging for a feature these days. DDG responded to a fan's DM inquiring about the price of guest verse.

"$750,000 for the song and $1,000,000 for the video cash app ready," DDG responded to the fan in the screenshot below.

DDG then clarified, "Just in case yall was wondering my feature price..i take venmo and apple pay too."

The rapper's most recent feature was on Bfb Da Packman's "Delulu" in March. DDG appeared in the song's music video as well.

Soulja Boy Also Allegedly Charges Six-Figures for a Feature

DDG isn't the only rapper out here claiming to charge big bucks for a guest spot. Soulja Boy revealed last November that he's currently charging $1 million for a guest appearance. During an Instagram Live session, Big Draco claimed a guest verse now costs $1 million, a performance costs $100,000 and a club appearance $50,000.



While DDG and Draco may both be making big claims about their feature charges, there is no way to verify this information. The only ones with knowledge about DDG and Soulja's price are the people paying these astronomical sums. It also serves in the best interest of the rapper to lie about their feature price, as the price of a guest verse serves as a sign of relevance for a rap star. Let's not forget that rappers have lied about their wealth many, many times. Not to mention Cash App only allows up to $1,000 over 30 days.

Check out DDG revealing how much he charges for a feature below.

