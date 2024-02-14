Jeopardy! Contestant Guesses Beyoncé in 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time Category

A Jeopardy! contestant answers Beyoncé for a clue in the 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time category during a recent episode.

Rap Clue Stumps Jeopardy! Contestant

On Tuesday night (Feb. 13), the latest episode of the long-running quiz show Jeopardy! aired. This episode featured the hip-hop-related category of 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time. In a clip of the episode, which can be seen below, the given clue is: "She invited us to 'Come Into My House' and also deal with the 'wrath of my madness'; we bow down before this queen."

Show contestant Nicole Rudolph chimes in before anyone else. Only instead of giving the correct answer of Queen Latifah, she blurts out "Beyoncé." Contestant Kat Jepson then gives the correct answer, earning an additional $200.

Hip-Hop on Jeopardy!

Hip-hop-related Jeopardy! clues have become common on the beloved game show. Many of rap's biggest names such as Tupac Shakur, Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne and others have been answers on the show over the years, at times leading to some hilariously wrong answers.

Though Jay-Z's wife has dabbled in rap before, she's won more Grammy awards than any other artist for her singing. Beyoncé recently released two country singles titled "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold' Em."

