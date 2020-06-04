Jay-Z Makes Protest Playlist Featuring Tupac Shakur, Public Enemy and More

As the United States closes on the first full week of protests honoring the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and countless other Black people murdered by police officers, Jay-Z offers a new playlist to foster the revolution against injustice and inequality.

On Tuesday (June 2), Tidal launched Jay-Z's curated new playlist for the streaming service's users titled Songs for Survival 2. The new tracklist is the follow-up to Hov's first version, which was released in 2016 and features 24 songs like Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam," Common's "Forever Begins" and Outkast's "Vibrate."

This time around, the Roc Nation founder offers songs from Tupac Shakur, Jay Electronica and other outspoken rhymers and artists with tracks that inspire those protesting and fighting for equal rights.

Tupac Shakur's classic "Keep Ya Head Up" makes an appearance on the 17-track playlist. The 1993 single is a pro-choice, feminist anthem that calls for the proper treatment of Black women with a hook that encourages positivity and brighter days.

"Keep ya head up, ooh, child/Things are gonna get easier/Keep ya head up, ooh, child/Things'll get brighter/Keep ya head up, ooh, child/Things are gonna get easier/Keep ya head up, ooh, child/Things'll get brighter," ’Pac raps on the track.

Jay-Z's own record, "Young, Black & Gifted Freestyle," and Public Enemy's "Fight the Power (From Do the Right Thing Soundtrack)" also appear on the curated list as well. Each song holds a positive message about fighting oppression and uplifting the Black community.

Listen here to Jay-Z's Song's For Survival 2 playlist below.

Jay-Z's Song's for Survival 2 Playlist

Jay Electronica's "Ghost of Soulja Slim"

Nina Simone's "Mississippi Goddam (Live(Remastered))"

Nina Simone's "Strange Fruit (Live in New York/1965)"

Syl Johnson's "Is It Because I'm Black"

Eddie Kendricks's "My People...Hold On (Album Version)"

Tupac Shakur's "Keep Ya Head Up"

Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On"

Curtis Mayfield's "Right on for the Darkness"

Jay-Z's "Young, Black & Gifted Freestyle"

The Impressions's "Keep On Pushing"

Tracy Chapman's "Talkin' Bout a Revolution"

Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway's "Be Real Black for Me"

James Brown's "Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud"

Public Enemy's "Fight the Power (From Do The Right Thing Soundtrack)"

Donna Hathaway's "Little Ghetto Boy"

Gil Scott-Heron's "Save the Children"

Marvin Gaye's "God Is Love"