Jay Fizzle Shows off His Tattoos of the Names of 18 of His 22 Kids

Nick Cannon doesn't have anything on Jay Fizzle. The 29-year-old father of 22 kids recently showed off photos of his tattoos of 18 of his children's names.

Jay Fizzle Shows Off Name Tattoos

Memphis rapper Jay Fizzle, who is Young Dolph's cousin, had almost two dozen reasons to celebrate Father's Day. On Sunday (June 16), Jay shared a photo on Instagram, which can be seen below, that shows several names tattooed on what appear to be his forearms. The names include Jeromy Jr., Jeromiah, Jayceon, Dallas, Cartier, Zequelius, Sir, Jadolph, Memphis, Sevyn, Jersey, Alani, Milani, Aubrey, Ahmillion, Journee, Arieanna and Ka.

He captioned the since-deleted post, "Even if ya mama tell ya different, daddy luv ya," adding the hashtags, #18of22 #notfinished and #tobecontinued.

Jay Fizzle Wants 50 Kids

Jay Fizzle having 22 kids before the age of 30 is no accident. During an interview on the No Jumper podcast in December of 2023, he stated he doesn't believe in using contraceptives and wants 50 kids.

"I don't believe in rubbers," he says around the four-minute mark of the interview below. "You only got one life to live. Why use a rubber?"

About his fertility rate, he added, "I think it's something I eat or something. I don't miss. I don't miss at all."

Check out Jay Fizzle's tattoos of 18 of his kids' names below and watch him talking about having so many kids on the No Jumper podcast below.

See Jay Fizzle's Tattoos

Watch Jay Fizzle Talk About Wanting 50 Kids on the No Jumper Podcast