Jay-Z Is the First Person to Own This $340,000 Watch

Jay-Z is a huge fan of expensive watches. Case in point: The hip-hop billionaire is the first person to own a $340,000 Bugatti Tourbillon hyperwatch.

Throughout his career, Jay-Z has accumulated some of the rarest timepieces in the world. Recently, he added another exclusive watch to his collection. On Friday (Aug. 16), Hov was spotted at Fanatics Fest's recreation of the 40/40 Club in New York rocking a Bugatti Tourbillon hyperwatch, designed by famed jeweler Jacob Arabo, also known as Jacob the Jeweler.

On Saturday (Aug. 17), Jacob the Jeweler hopped on his Instagram page and shared a video at the event wearing the timepiece, which costs $340,000. In the clip below, Jacob, who has been Jay's go-to jeweler for many years, saluted the rap mogul for being the first person to wear the expensive timepiece.

"My dear friend @jayz was the first to own the 5 time zone watch. 25 years later, he’s the first to own the bugatti [tourbillon]," Jacob wrote in the caption.

What Is a Bugatti Tourbillon Hyperwatch?

The Bugatti Tourbillon hyperwatch is a one-of-a-kind timepiece created by Jacob the Jeweler in honor of Bugatti's Tourbillon hyper sports car that cost an estimated $4.1 million.

In an IG post, which can be viewed below, Jacob explained the Bugatti Tourbillon watch resembles the vehicle's iconic design elements and groundbreaking technology.

"The 52 x 44 mm case, crafted to resemble the car's body, features the front grille, side radiator inlets, and large sapphire side windows," Jacob wrote. "Inside, the watch is powered by a V16 engine block automaton made from a single block of transparent sapphire, a nod to Bugatti’s groundbreaking engine architecture. The 30-second flying tourbillon and retrograde hours and minutes, designed to mimic the RPM counter, are feats of engineering that push the boundaries of horology."

"This isn’t just a watch—it’s a symbol of our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and the pursuit of the impossible," Jacob concluded.

The watch is limited to only 150 pieces.

JAY-Z walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images loading...

Check out Jay-Z wearing the $340,000 Bugatti Tourbillon hyperwatch and more videos about the timepiece below.

See Jay-Z Rocking the Bugatti Tourbillon Hyperwatch at Fanatics Fest in New York City