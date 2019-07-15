A History of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s Musical Relationship

While rap music has been beset with clout chasers, gimmicky rappers and one-hit wonders, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar have reigned supreme for a decade off pure talent alone.

Cole (XXL Freshman Class of 2010) and Kendrick (XXL Freshman Class of 2011) are arguably this decade’s Rakim and Big Daddy Kane, or Jay-Z and Nas—two true MCs at the heights of their powers existing in the same musical space. But unlike the aforementioned G.O.A.T.-level contemporaries, Jermaine and K. Dot have never had beef. If fact, they’ve quietly been good friends since the early parts of their careers.

“That's my man first and foremost and I just feel proud because I seen it,” Cole said about Lamar all the way back in 2010. “I tried to tell people early and I never really even stamped nobody before. And before my album was even out, before he even had a deal, I was making sure to stamp him.”

The two rappers initially met at an album listening for a Los Angeles-based group called U-N-I around 2010. It was there that Cole got his first earful of Kenny from Compton.

"As soon as he started rapping I’m like ‘What the f**k?’” Cole recalled. “This n***a’s hungry. Hungry.’ You know what I mean… So, as soon as it’s over, I’m the type of person if I’m feeling something, if I feel a certain way, I’m gonna let you know immediately.”

That was their first meeting, but it wouldn’t be their last. The two rappers have been on separate musical thoroughfares to greatness ever since, but they’ve crossed paths dozens of times over the years, collaborating on tracks and sharing stages on tour. And, of course, there is the joint album they’ve been teasing for close to 10 years now, which would surely break the internet upon its release.

As the world continues to wait for this fabled Cole and Kenny album, XXL chronicles J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s musical relationship.