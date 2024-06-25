Iranian Rapper Who Was Sentenced to Death for Protesting His Government Has Sentence Overturned – Report

Popular Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi will no longer be sentenced to die for protesting his government after Iran's supreme court reportedly overturned the ruling.

Toomaj Salehi Thwarts Death Sentence

On June 21, Toomaj Salehi's attorney Amir Raesian announced the update in the case via statements on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"As expected, the Supreme Court avoided an irreparable judicial error," the post translated to English reads. "The death sentence [#FreeToomaj] was violated and based on the appeal decision of the 39th branch of the Supreme Court, the case will be referred to the parallel branch for consideration."

He continues, "In its detailed ruling, the court branch, in addition to violating the death sentence, has reiterated that even the previous prison sentence (6 years and three months) did not comply with the rules of multiplicity of crimes and is contrary to Article 131 and is in excess of legal punishment."

Protest Song Leads to Arrest and Death Sentence

As previously reported, back in April, the Islamic Republic Revolution Court of Isfahan sentenced rapper Toomaj Salehi to the death penalty after convicting him of corruption. The outspoken MC was previously arrested on multiple occasions for calling out the Iranian government for corruption and suppression of dissent in his music.

He was one of the biggest voices of dissent during the nationwide protests against Iran’s clerical rulers in 2022 following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody. He was arrested in October of 2022 after releasing a song about the incident that encouraged his supporters to protest.

The death sentence made international news, with 300 Ent. cofounder Kevin Liles even chiming in on the matter.

