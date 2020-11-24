Iggy Azalea Goes Off After Thinking Playboi Carti Called Her Out

Iggy Azalea appears to have been ticked off by her ex-boyfriend, Playboi Carti, following a tweet he posted yesterday (Nov. 23), which she apparently misinterpreted.

On Monday evening, the Atlanta rapper typed on Twitter, "i told da bit shut up! My son crying." Carti didn't offer any additional details, nor did he specify who he was referring to. Iggy, however, seemed to take the tweet personal and thought Carti, who is also the father of her son Onyx, was talking about her.

"Did you?," she replied to the Die Lit rhymer.

Iggy inquired within and found out that Playboi Carti wasn't throwing subliminal shade towards her.

"I just spoke to my sons father and apparently that isn’t meant to be about me. Apparently," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Following Iggy's clarification, it looks like she wasn't the only person who thought Playboi Carti was dissing her via social media.

"y’all wrong as hell for your dumb ass Lil tweets. Why I gotta log on and see my name dragged in dirt over a random cryptic ass tweet, that hasn’t got shit to do with me! For WHAT!? I mind my business. I hope your Mac & cheese burns in the oven on Thursday. Night!," Iggy Azalea said in another tweet, cursing the beloved Thanksgiving side dish of those who instigated Carti's tweet.

The brief Iggy and Carti misunderstanding comes after the former 2017 XXL Freshman revealed that he has completed and turned in his highly sought after album, Whole Lotta Red. He also played snippets of new music during an Instagram livestream yesterday, which resulted in him trending on Twitter in the United States due to a bar on the track, which said, "they thought I was gay." The trending lyric was also shown during a live CNN broadcast, but it doesn't appear that it was intentional.