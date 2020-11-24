Playboi Carti’s “They Thought I Was Gay” Lyrics Appear on CNN TV Report: Watch

The Playboi Carti effect is real and no matter what he does, he'll end up everywhere. Even the places you least expect him like CNN.

Following the news Playboi Carti announced on Monday (Nov. 23) that he'd turned in his Whole Lotta Red album and sent his fans into a frenzy, the 24-year-old rapper found himself making an unlikely cameo in the form of his lyrics on the news-based television channel CNN.

During a segment discussing President Trump's tweet detailing his continued crusade to remain president and overturn the General Services Administration (an independent agency to help manage the basic functioning of federal agencies), an image from Twitter also appeared showing that the rhymer's "they thought I was gay" lyrics were trending in the United States. While this was likely unintentional, the lyrics were seen on the far right corner of the screen.

"Bro, I'm watching CNN and Playboi Carti is trending," user @Ivankingz said in a video taken of the broadcast.

The controversial lyrics come from an unreleased snippet the "Woke Up Like This" rapper shared with his 5.4 million followers via Instagram during a livestream yesterday. "I'm servin' that bass/I got me some thots/They thought I was gay," he raps on the unnamed track.

The track is presumably one of the songs expected to be on the Whole Lotta Red LP Carti announced is officially completed. During a recent interview with GQ for their annual Man of the Year issue, he said "we'll see" when asked about the effort arriving in 2020.

The former 2017 XXL Freshman is also leaning into jokes made on social media about his sexuality. Since the young rapper has a style of his own, which includes tight leather pants, mesh tank tops and satin button-down shirts, Playboi Carti has been referred to as a gay vampire by fans on Instagram and Twitter.

Tweets like "Carti really got 'they thought i was gay' trending lmaoo" were shared over 5,000 times on the social media network along with countless other memes claiming his next album will be a masterpiece.

Check out the other tweets about Playboi Carti's "they thought I was gay" lyrics below.