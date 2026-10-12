Lucki Shows Cut on His Face in First Post Since Bloody Brawl With Playboi Carti’s Crew

Lucki appeared in good spirits in his first post since the altercation with Playboi Carti's crew at ComplexCon last week, while the cut on his face from the melee is on full display.

On Sunday (Oct. 11), the Chicago rapper shared a video to Instagram vibing to Lil Wayne's "Back on My Grizzy" as he smiled and sang along. The side of his face shows a long gash with seven small bandages over the area.

"The real prevail," he wrote in the caption.

Just over a week earlier on Oct. 3, footage surfaced showing a huge fight breaking out right next to the Los Angeles Convention Center, where ComplexCon was held. Several people can be seen involved in the melee, which is said to have been between Carti's and Lucki's camps.

One clip seems to show Carti watching the scuffle from a nearby car. In another clip, Lucki appears to have a large laceration on his neck and is being helped into his car. TMZ reports that four people suffered stab wounds during the fight. According to one witness, Destroy Lonely and Lucki were arguing and Destroy threw a punch, which led to both crews fighting.

The beef seemingly stems from issues between Lucki and Destroy that date back to 2024. There was aparently relationship drama involving Lonely’s ex-girlfriend before escalating when Lonely seemed to diss Lucki by rapping that he had "surpassed" his favorite rappers. Lucki responded by criticizing Lonely’s credibility and Opium affiliation, which led to a series of subliminal and direct shots between the two.

Check out the new video of Lucki below.

Watch Lucki Vibing Out Post-Fight

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