Lucki Sued by Former Manager for $5.9 Million for Breach of Contract and Unreimbursed Advances

Lucki is being sued by his former manager for $5.9 million over alleged breach of contract, unpaid advances and more.

On Sept. 8, Mark Buol filed a lawsuit against the Chicago rapper in New York. According to the 19-page complaint obtained by XXL, Buol started managing Lucki in 2021 with a contract in place that entitled him to 15 percent of the rapper's income from entertainment-related endeavors. During their five-year business relationship, Buol says he "bankrolled [Lucki's] tours," fronted money for the rapper to settle a third-party claim and played a major role in helping Lucki advance his music career.

Buol claims that Lucki breached their agreement by repeatedly diverting commissions he was owed and failing to reimburse him for significant tour expenses. He also alleges that he was left on the hook for thousands of dollars in damages to several hotel rooms around the country.

"Through this ongoing pattern of deliberate misconduct, Defendant has inflicted substantial financial harm upon Plaintiff, damaged his professional reputation and exposed him to significant financial risk from creditors," the lawsuit reads, adding that the situation ended up "substantially depleting [Defendant's] liquid savings and maxing out his personal credit cards."

Buol is seeking $5.9 million in damages, plus interest. He is also requesting a jury trial.

XXL has reached out to Lucki's team for comment.

See the court documents in Buol's lawsuit againt Lucki below.

See the Court Documents in the Lawsuit Against Lucki

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