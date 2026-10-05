Playboi Carti and Lucki’s Entourages Get Into Bloody Brawl at ComplexCon

Playboi Carti and Lucki’s entourages get into a bloody brawl at ComplexCon.

On Oct. 3, footage surfaced showing a huge fight breaking out right next to the Los Angeles Convention Center, where the event was held. Several people can be seen involved in the melee, which is said to have been between Carti's and Lucki's camps.

One clip seems to show Carti watching the scuffle from a nearby car. In another clip, Lucki appears to have a large laceration on his neck and is being helped into his car. TMZ reports that four people suffered stab wounds during the fight. According to one witness, Destroy Lonely and Lucki were arguing and Destroy threw a punch, which led to both crews fighting.

A Lucki fan page has since confirmed through DM with the rapper that he is OK.

XXL has reached out to Playboi Carti and Lucki's teams for comment.

Lucki and Destroy Lonely’s beef reportedly started in the summer of 2024 with relationship drama involving Lonely’s ex-girlfriend before escalating when Lonely seemed to diss Lucki by rapping that he had “surpassed” his favorite rappers. Lucki responded by criticizing Lonely’s credibility and Opium affiliation, which led to a series of subliminal and direct shots between the two.

See the brawl that took place between Lucki and Playboi Carti's crews at ComplexCon in Los Angeles below.

Watch Playboi Carti and Lucki’s Entourages Get Into a Bloody Brawl at ComplexCon

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