Ice Spice's upcoming collab with Taylor Swift is getting backlash after video of the singer's rumored boyfriend Matty Healy making racist comments about the "Princess Diana" rapper resurfaced.

Taylor Swift recently announced she will be linking with Ice Spice on the new track "Karma" off Taylor's new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album dropping on Friday (May 26). Since the announcement, internet sleuths have dug up a podcast appearance from Taylor Swift's rumored boyfriend, 1975's Matty Healy, where the guitarist makes offensive comments about Ice.

The comments were made during an episode on The Adam Friedland Show back in February. During the talk, Ice Spice came up after Healy admitted he tried to slide in Ice's DMs, and cohosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen made derogatory comments about the Bronx, N.Y. rapper.

"This chubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?" one of the hosts joked.

"Yeah, that’s what Ice Spice is like," Healy responded.

Fans have been sounding off on social media about the collab with the perspective of the podcast comments.

"Taylor Swift trying to distract from the Matty Healy rumors by collabing with Ice Spice," one person on Twitter captioned a video of a man dancing.

"So the ice spice collab is happening.. did matty healy not say something racist about ice spice aswell? is this damage control," someone else questioned.

"Taylor swift collating with ice spice while dating matty healy is… a choice," another person wrote.

Matty Healy apologized for offending Ice Spice during a show back in April. But it appears the damage has been done.

Taylor Swift Announces Rumored Ice Spice Collab

After rumors that Ice Spice and Taylor Swift would be collabing on a song spread earlier this month, Taylor officially announced the collab on Wednesday (May 24).

"Um. SO much to tell you," Taylor Swift captioned the post, which appears to show the single's cover art. "I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!"

She continued: "In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u @honeymoon..But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows - we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You’re Losing Me'!"

Ice Spice continues to get A-list collabs. Last month, she joined forces with Nicki Minaj for the "Princess Diana (Remix)."

See Reactions to Matty Healy's Comments About Ice Spice Below