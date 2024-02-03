A lot of people think Ice Spice fat-shamed a fan who criticized the rapper's performance skills in a video that was posted on social media.

Ice Spice Sparks Fat-Shaming Accusations on Social Media

On Friday (Feb. 2), gossip website Ken Barbie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a commentary from a fan who criticized Ice Spice's performance video of "Think U The S**t (Fart)" at Spotify’s Best New Artist event in Los Angeles. "Either let her work with someone who can help with her performing and stage presence or send her back to the Bronx. Pls," the fan wrote.

Ice Spice caught wind of her person's harsh critique and responded with a subtle tweet about her looks. In her since-deleted post, the Bronx rapper shared an image of the person's photo and captioned it, "While we're being constructive-."

Ice Spice's post triggered hundreds of people to defend the person the rapper indirectly dissed. Many fans accused Ice Spice of fat-shaming and bullying.

"Fat shaming a BEAUTIFUL black woman during black history month is weird," wrote one person.

Another fan added: "Honestly is yall's fault for gassin her and making her famous. Get her back to where she cam from till she learns how to be a proper artist."

A third user chimed in and typed" Yea she [Ice Spice] gave me the ick tryna come for shawtys looks like she's not gorgeous."

Overall, fans weren't happy with Ice Spice's clap back on social media.

Ice Spice Is Dropping Her Debut Album This Year

Despite criticisms from people, Ice Spice is planning to drop her debut album in 2024. In her interview on the Today Show with Hoda and Jenna, the "Deli" rhymer revealed that she will release her full-length studio project this year but didn't give a specific date.

"Yes, there is going to be an album this year," Ice said. "This year, I'm so excited. It's called Y2K. It's almost finished. So, I'm really excited."

Ice also revealed the album's title is based on her born date, which is Jan. 1, 2000. She also revealed she has a "crazy collaboration" but was hush on who the artist is.

Read Ice Spice's response to a fan's criticism of her performance skills and the accusations from people that the rapper engaged in fat-shaming below.

See Ice Spice's Response to a Fan Who Criticized Her Performance Skills

Read People's Accusations That Ice Spice Fat-Shamed a Person Who Criticized Her Performance Skills

Ice Spice fat-shames a fan who criticized her performance skills. Fans reaction. @itsKenBarbie/Twitter loading...