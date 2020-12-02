Here Are Great Hip-Hop Therapy Sessions on Songs You Need to Hear

While much of hip-hop music is aggressive and full of bravado, some rappers take a step back and explore his or her feelings in a song. On many of these tracks, rappers detail the grief, stress or isolation they have endured during the ups and downs of their rap careers.

Most recently, Jeezy's latest single, "Therapy for My Soul," features the Atlanta rhymer using the track as a therapy session and cleansing his soul of past conflicts in his career. In particular, his beef with Freddie Gibbs who was formerly signed to Jeezy's Corporate Thugz Entertainment (CTE) record label back in 2011. Since Gibbs parted ways with CTE, he and Jeezy have been at odds. "When that shit went down with Gibbs, I couldn't trust ’em/Invested my hard-earn money, tied up my bread/But he gon' try to tell you I'm flawed, that's in his head," Jeezy raps on the song.

Other rappers will reflect on an incident and give listeners some words of wisdom on what they've learned from their past experiences. On Future's 2015 tune "Kno The Meaning," the Freebandz leader details the emotional roller coaster he went through after DJ Esco was arrested in Dubai for weed possession and jailed for 56 nights. According to Future, police confiscated a hard drive of recorded music, which left him on his own to create new songs from scratch. "He had my hard drive on him when he caught the case/When they took him into custody, they took my life away," Hendrix rhymes. The Atlanta rapper believes the incident helped boost his creativity and made him one of the most prominent rappers in the game.

For many artists, baring their soul on a song is therapeutic. So, XXL highlights a list of songs that sound more like hip-hop therapy sessions. Take a listen below.