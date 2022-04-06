Here Are the Most Random Stray Bullets on Hip-Hop Songs

Nobody is safe when it comes to rap lyrics. Anyone's name or situation can get mentioned to complete a simile. Whether it's meant to do damage or not, stray bullets on hip-hop songs fly all the time. Today, XXL highlight 10 solid examples of random smoke sent out on wax.

The already infamous Oscars slap, thanks to Will Smith and Chris Rock's public disagreement, has had the news cycle on lock for weeks now. Every time a remarkable situation occurs in pop culture, the internet assumes that Fabolous will be the first to mention it on one of his tracks. In this case, it was actually DJ Drama, who utilized the moment to send a shot on Dreamville's Gangsta Grillz tape D-Day.

Another standout example from recent memory dates back to last year. SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" spawned remixes from plenty of artists, including DaBaby. In his verse, he randomly mentioned child star JoJo Siwa to get his point across. Similarly, 42 Dugg and Lil Baby's hit song "We Paid" starts off with some shade toward Yung Joc, who was "caught" driving for a ride share app a couple of years back.

A lot of these stray bullets are aimed at athletes, too. Running NBA jokes like the weakness of Derrick Rose's knees and LeBron James' hairline are mentioned in hip-hop songs. Take for example Cordae's shot on "Old Niggas" and Ski Mask The Slump God's reference on "Young Voorhees." It doesn't matter if one is a comedian, child star, fellow artist or a professional ball player, anybody can get mentioned in a song. The evidence lies below.