9 Hip-Hop Songs That Name-Drop Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion lost a legend today. Karl Lagerfeld, who reigned as Chanel's creative director for decades, died on Tuesday (Feb.19) at age 85. He was an icon in the fashion world—he'd also held positions as for Fendi and his own eponymous fashion line—and well-respected in hip-hop, too.

Well-known for his personal style (his white hair and black sunglasses became his signature look), Lagerfeld was easily identifiable and well-loved. And while hip-hop and high fashion have had a hot-and-cold relationship over the years, he was respected by several rappers, many of whom shouted him or his labels out on tracks.

Going back as far as 2001, when Saul Williams shouted the multi-hyphenate Lagerfeld on his song "1987," the hip-hop world has shown love for the designer and his work for quite some time. Nicki Minaj rapped about hanging out with him on the Queen cut "Chun Swae," her 2018 collab withRae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. Swae also raps on "Chanel," with Slxm Jimmi and Pharrell, a song about buying a woman the flyest in Chanel apparel. Lagerfeld has had the respect of hip-hop, directly and indirectly, for a very long time.

Check out more name-checks of the late designer below, from rappers like E-40, Cam'ron, Dave East and more.