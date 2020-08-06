Here Are Rare Hip-Hop Concert Moments You Need to See

In an era of ubiquitous iPhones and all-seeing social media, historical concert moments make their way to you, and the type of stuff that was once confined to archival footage, spotty word-of-mouth reports and newspaper clippings is on your timeline in seconds.

The epic moments of yesteryear didn't get a chance to go viral, and as a result, many of them, some of which sound like fan-created theoretical moments, are underexposed and underappreciated.

For instance, fans probably know The Notorious B.I.G. once worked as an opening act for Tupac Shakur, but they probably had no idea Big used to scream "Thug life" at his shows. While it's already known DMX was a rap superstar in his prime, his supporters these days never got to see him perform in front of 3 million people at a Woodstock concert. And more recently, the late rapper XXXTentacion performed what would be his final show with his best friend Ski Mask The Slump God in a touching reunion after the two previously fell out. You get the idea.

These moments aren't exactly lost to history—you can find them on YouTube—but many of them are easy to lose track of because they happened so long ago. If they didn't happen that long ago, their significance might have been slept-on because they were technically so readily available.

Today, XXL takes a look at 20 rare hip-hop concert moments you need to see featuring Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Uzi Vert and more just below.