Gunplay Goes Off on DJ for Playing 50 Cent Songs, Threatens to Kill People in Club in Wild Video

Video has surfaced that shows Gunplay going off on a DJ and threatening to kill people at a club.

On Wednesday (July 19), Instagram blog Baller Alert shared video that shows Gunplay going off on an epic tirade inside a club. In the video below, the former Maybach Music Group rapper can first be seen blowing up at the DJ, who apparently played a song that Don Logan did not agree with.

"Why would you play that?" Gunplay repeats before picking up a table and attempting to throw it inside the DJ booth.

"It wasn't like that, bro," the DJ responds. "I'm serious."

The DJ's plea does not satisfy Gunplay who then proceeds to try and knock over a speaker. Security finally intercedes, which only makes the "Take This" rapper more angry.

"Don't touch me before I shoot this s**t up," Gunplay yells. "I'll shoot this whole s**t up...Don't you f**king touch me. I'll kill everything in here."

Instead of forcibly removing the clear threat, the security allows Gunplay to continue wildin' and tries to talk things over.

Gunplay Gives Statement on Incident

On Thursday (July 20), Gunplay offered the following statement to XXL about the incident.

"[On] July 18, 2023 my wife threw me a birthday party surprising me with my brother Rick Ross &. MMG family, a custom red Ruby Rolex made by Franky Diamonds and a live performance by upcoming artist Zoey Brinxx," the statement begins. "After the birthday party we decided to celebrate my 44th at G5Miami. When we first arrived it was all love. After the bottle girls brought out our bottles and ones. DJ Juice started to shout me out for my birthday and started to play 'Many Men' by 50 cent. At this point I just vibed out and let it play. DJ Juice decided to shout my name out once more and play 'I Smell A Pussy' by 50 cent."The statement continues: "At this point I felt disrespected and tried. How I reacted is clear in the video. I never once intentionally pushed my wife or wanted to cause her harm. The clip that went viral was the end of the altercation. I didn’t know who was touching me and wanted them off. G5Miami owner Rick Taylor has not only extended an apologize, DJ Juice was fired and not paid for the set. I apologize to the innocent bystanders who were threatened in my moment of rage. I love my wife and my fans."

See video of Gunplay going off on a DJ and threatening to kill club patrons below.

Watch Gunplay Go Off on a DJ and Threaten to Shoot the Club Up in the Video Below