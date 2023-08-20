Gunplay Arrested on Weapons Charges, Accused of Pointing Rifle at Wife and Baby

Gunplay has been arrested on multiple charges today and is accused of allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife and baby.

Gunplay Arrested on Multiple Charges

According to a Miami-Dade County arrest document obtained by XXL, Gunplay was arrested Saturday night (Aug. 19) on multiple charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse. Miami journalist Andy Slater is reporting that the former Maybach Music Group artist is being accused of allegedly pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their 6-month-old baby.

Gunplay has denied all allegations. The 44-year-old rapper is currently in jail with his bail set at $20,000.

XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for comment.

Gunplay's Wife Speaks Out About the Incident, She's Filing for Divorce

On Sunday, Gunplay's wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, posted a lengthy message on her Instagram page explaining the harrowing incident that occurred in their home that led to her husband's arrest.

"I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe," she began in her missive to her followers. "Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I've tried everything in my power to help him and love him."

"To summarize last night event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty," she continued. "He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet. I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn't want us to leave and things went left fast."

"He was arrested last night [Saturday, Aug. 19], the weapon is in police custody," she added. "I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again."

"Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers," she concluded.

Read Gunplay's wife's full statement below.

