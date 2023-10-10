Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter Following Child Abuse Charges – Report

Gunplay has reportedly lost the custody of his newborn daughter in the wake of being arrested for weapons and child abuse charges.

Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter

On Tuesday (Oct. 10), TMZ published an update in the saga of Gunplay's custody battle after he was accused of pointing a rifle at his wife and baby last month. According to the celebrity news site, a judge made the decision to take away custody from Gunplay on Monday (Oct. 9). Currently, the Miami rapper is only reportedly allowed monitored virtual visits with his daughter via an app called TalkingParents. Gunplay's estranged wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales is also asking the court for child support.

Gunplay has reportedly missed three court dates in connection to a temporary restraining order Vonshae filed against the rapper last month. A fourth missed hearing could result in the restraining order being permanent, which would mean Gunplay would be ordered to stay away from his daughter until she is 18.

XXL has reached out to Gunplay's team for comment.

Gunplay's Recent Legal Issues

As previously reported, Gunplay was arrested on Aug. 19 for multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse. The incident allegedly started after Gunplay became angered when his wife told him to quiet down while he was playing Xbox, resulting in him pointing a gun at her while she was holding their 6-month-old baby. Gunplay has denied the accusations.

The incident came a month after Gunplay was captured in a fit of rage at a club, going after a DJ who played 50 Cent songs at his birthday party.

