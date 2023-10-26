Gunplay Arrested for Getting Too Close to Estranged Wife With Ankle Monitor On – Report

Gunplay has been arrested for reportedly violating his estranged wife's restraining order.

On Thursday (Oct. 26), TMZ reported that Gunplay is currently behind bars at the Miami-Dade County Jail as a result of getting too close to his estranged wife Vonshae Taylor-Morales. Sources told the outlet the rapper's GPS ankle monitor went off, and he was detained on Wednesday (Oct. 25) outside Vonshae's home. The Florida Department of Corrections Community Control was notified he was in the area, and Miami-Dade County Sheriff's deputies reportedly beat Gunplay to the house. They were able to arrest him before he interacted with Vonshae and her child. This marks the eighth time Gunplay has violated the restraining order, and he was booked on Wednesday at 7:10 pm.

Gunplay will remain behind bars until his next court date on Nov.7. XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade police department for comment.

Gunplay Loses Custody of Daughter Following Abuse Charges

The latest arrest comes after Gunplay lost custody of his daughter on Oct. 9 following allegations that he pointed a rife at Vonshae and their baby back in September. The Miami rapper is now only allowed monitored virtual visits via an app called TalkingParents. Vonshae has also asked the court for child support.

Miami police had previously arrested the former Rick Ross affiliate and charged him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse. Vonshae told police Gunplay was "highly intoxicated" and pointed an AK-47 at her while she was holding the pair's 6-month-old daughter.

Gunplay also reportedly missed three court dates related to the temporary restraining order. If he misses one more it could mean that Gunplay must stay away from his daughter until the age of 18.