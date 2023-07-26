GloRilla’s Team Grabs Glasses Back From Fan After She Throws Them During Show – Watch

GloRilla's team grabbed glasses back from a fan after the Memphis rapper threw the eyewear into the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami.

GloRilla Throws Fan Glasses at Rolling Loud Miami

GloRilla was one of a plethora of acts who performed on day two of the Rolling Loud Miami festival on July 22. During her set, which you can see below, Big Glo tossed a pair of glasses into the crowd, which were snatched up by an excited fan. However, the gifting was apparently short lived.

GloRilla's Team Get Glasses Back From Fan

Another video, below, shows the fan being talked to by the 2023 XXL Freshman's team who are requesting the glasses back.

"I'm her stylist," one man in the video explains. "We know [who you were] because the security told us exactly who you was."

Another man then steps in to assist. The fan and his friends protest.

"She threw them s**ts," someone can be heard yelling.

The second man then grabs the glasses from the fan before walking off.

XXL has reached out to GloRilla's team for comment.

See video of GloRilla tossing a fan at Rolling Loud Miami her glasses below.

