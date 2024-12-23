Get Tix to See GloRilla and Sexyy Red at LIV Miami on New Year’s Day

GloRilla and Sexyy Red are popping out on the first night of the new year at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach.

GloRilla and Sexyy Red at Day One at LIV

South Beach will be the place to be on Jan. 1, 2025. Following New Year's festivities, current XXL cover girls Glo and Sexyy will host a Day One party at the famed LIV nightclub. The 21 and up party starts at 11:30 p.m.

GloRilla and Sexyy Red and have enjoyed big years, which concluded with the women covering the Winter issue of XXL magazine. Glo's year included four top 40 hits, including "Yeah Glo!" "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion, "TGIF" and "Whachu Kno About Me" featuring Sexyy Red, and a top five debut for album Glorious. Sexyy Red kept her momentum going, coming off a breakout year in 2023 with the gold single "Get It Sexyy" and the mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, which debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the single "U My Everything" with Drake.

The Winter 2024 issue of XXL magazine featuring GloRilla and Sexyy Red on the cover is available for purchase now and hits newsstands in January. The two artists interview each other to discuss music, motherhood, celibacy, women in hip-hop and more.

Tickets for GloRilla and Sexyy Red's New Year's Day appearance at LIV can be purchased HERE.

Check out the flyer for GloRilla and Sexyy Red's appearance at LIV Miami on New Year's Day below.

See Info on GloRilla and Sexyy Red Hosting New Year's Party at LIV Miami